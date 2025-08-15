President Trump Names David Rosner Chairman of FERC

President Donald Trump has named David Rosner Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

“I am honored to serve as Chairman and excited to continue working with my colleagues on the Commission and FERC’s extraordinary staff to enable reliable, affordable, and abundant energy for all Americans. Energy lights our homes, powers our businesses, and we need it more than ever to grow the innovative industries of the future,” Rosner said.

Rosner has served as a FERC Commissioner since June 2024 and has nearly two decades of experience in energy technologies, market design, and energy policy. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner, he was an energy industry analyst at FERC and spent two years on detail to the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee staff. At FERC, he led efforts related to electric transmission, fuel security, energy storage resources, and natural gas-electric coordination.

His previous roles include senior policy advisor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Policy and Systems Analysis and associate director at the Bipartisan Policy Center’s energy project. Rosner holds master’s degrees in economics and public policy from American University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Tufts University.

