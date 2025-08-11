Mississippi Power Appoints Pedro Cherry as Chairman and CEO

Cherry has prioritized meeting with community organizations, customers and employees to learn and support customer needs in Southeast Mississippi.
Aug. 11, 2025
689a28dfaa9afbc0ce85f4e4 Mississippi Power Pedro Cherry

Mississippi Power announced that Pedro Cherry has been elected chairman and CEO by the company's board of directors.

Cherry was named president of Mississippi Power in March, becoming the company's 14th president. Cherry started the role after Anthony Wilson's retirement announcement.

Wilson completed his time as chairman and CEO after more than 40 years of service to Mississippi Power and Southern Company.

Cherry, an active community leader, has prioritized meeting with community organizations, customers and employees to learn and support customer needs in Southeast Mississippi.

