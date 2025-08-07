TDW Announces APS as the Host Utility of T&D World Live 2025

Arizona Public Service (APS), the state’s largest electric utility, will serve as the official Host Utility for T&D World Live 2025, set to take place September 23–25 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Serving more than 1.3 million customers across a diverse and expansive territory, APS is recognized for its leadership in grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and wildfire mitigation. From the border town of Douglas to the Grand Canyon’s rim, APS’s nearly 6,000 employees are driving a vision of a sustainable energy future for Arizona.

As Host Utility, APS will play a key role in shaping the event’s program and experience, offering local expertise and firsthand insights into the region’s unique energy challenges. Attendees can expect conference sessions and case studies grounded in real-world applications from the Southwest, along with expanded opportunities for utility-to-utility collaboration.

The partnership reinforces T&D World Live’s mission of delivering a conference “for utilities, by utilities,” and promises to elevate the event’s value for industry professionals focused on resilience, innovation, and the energy transition.