CEOs of PG&E, Edison Cool on Draft Plan to Boost California Wildfire Fund

The CEOs of the two largest investor-owned utilities in California reacted cautiously on July 31 to a report that Gov. Gavin Newsom has floated a plan to have shareholders pony up billions to beef up the Golden State’s wildfire insurance fund.

Patti Poppe, leader of PG&E Corp., and Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International Inc., both told analysts and investors that “the devil is in the details” of Newsom’s draft plan, which Bloomberg reported calls for ratepayers and the three investor-owned companies to each commit a total of $9 billion to the fund. The executives also voiced their confidence in the process landing at a good outcome—but also pushed back on the idea of asking investors for billions of up-front dollars.

“The state has a pattern of doing the right thing. Our legislative process is a little noisy. We do it out loud here in California, and it definitely is public,” Poppe said on PG&E’s second-quarter earnings call. “But the good news is that means it's transparent, and we'll get to the right end just like we have year after year after year after year.”

The Wildfire Insurance Fund was launched about five years ago and has been funded by $10.5 billion in contributions from Pacific Gas & Electric, SoCal Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric (which is owned by Sempra) as well as about $900 million annually from California customers. Its future has become a priority since January’s large wildfires in parts of the Los Angeles area—one of which Pizarro and his team have said was likely sparked by the company’s equipment—that are expected to drain most of the fund’s estimated $22 billion capacity, if not all of it.

Newsom’s plan could still change substantially, Bloomberg’s report noted, but Poppe and Pizarro indicated that, while they await many details to look over, they will not support some of the governor’s basic ideas. The CEOs and their lieutenants used very similar language to say that the wildfire fund doesn’t need cash today and that they won’t support a large up-front contribution.