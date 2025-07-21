FirstEnergy Appoints Karen Kinslow as Vice President of Pennsylvania Operations

FirstEnergy has appointed Karen Kinslow as Vice President of Pennsylvania Operations, effective July 28.

In her role, Kinslow will oversee the delivery of safe, reliable electricity to more than two million customers across the state. She will also lead the operational strategy delivering an improved customer experience.

Kinslow will report to John Hawkins, President of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania.

“Karen brings a powerful combination of operational expertise, strategic insight and deep understanding of Pennsylvania's energy landscape,” said John Hawkins. “As a native of the state, she is uniquely attuned to the needs of our communities and her leadership will be instrumental as we continue modernizing our grid and enhancing service for our customers."