Survey Explores Engineers’ Perspectives on Energy Reliability, Climate Priorities, and Technology’s Role

The IEEE Power and Energy Society (PES) released findings from its 2025 global member survey. The report highlights how power and electrical engineers perceive emerging energy challenges, the shift toward decarbonization, and their role in addressing climate change.

Key insights from the survey include:

Nearly half of engineers ranked energy reliability (49%) and growing demand (48%) as their top energy-related and environmental concerns.

Aging infrastructure and climate change followed as additional areas of concern.

A majority of respondents emphasized the need to prioritize modernizing the grid (63%), advancing renewable energy and storage systems (53%), and improving load efficiency (51%) to manage future demand.

Two in three engineers believe that technology will be critical in solving the climate crisis.

“Power and energy professionals are facing mounting challenges while adapting to a rapidly changing climate. What stands out in our 2025 global survey is the clear consensus that engineers must have a seat at the table to help the global community prioritize the modernization, technological advancements and load growth our electric grids need to achieve lasting climate resiliency,” said Dr. Shay Bahramirad, IEEE PES President.

Barriers to Net Zero by 2050

When asked about obstacles to achieving national net-zero emissions targets by 2050, engineers cited several key barriers:

High cost of transitioning to clean energy (52%)

Limited storage capacity for renewable generation (49%)

Resistance to renewable energy transition (44%)

Expectations for the Future Energy Mix

Respondents identified solar energy, hydropower, and nuclear energy as the most important sources for the future energy mix. Despite broad support for renewables, fewer than one-third of respondents believe their country’s current infrastructure can support increased renewable integration over the next 10 years.

Additional Findings