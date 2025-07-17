NEMA Expands Make It American Certification to High- and Medium-Voltage Distribution Equipment

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has expanded its Make It American certification program to include high- and medium-voltage power distribution equipment (HMVDE), such as switchgear and transformers. These components are considered essential to supporting grid infrastructure amid increasing energy demand.

Launched in April 2025, the Make It American program provides third-party verified certification to help companies demonstrate that their manufacturing practices and supply chains align with the domestic content requirements outlined in the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA). The program already covers low-voltage power distribution equipment (LVDE) and wire and cable, and is intended to offer clarity and assurance to manufacturers, government agencies, and procurement professionals sourcing U.S.-manufactured content.

The addition of HMVDE to the certification program aims to strengthen domestic supply chains and support increased U.S. manufacturing capacity for grid equipment. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the lead time for distribution transformers now exceeds 30 months — a challenge that has been exacerbated by growth in data centers, artificial intelligence applications, and broader electrification trends.

Debra Phillips, President and CEO, NEMA said, “NEMA’s Make It American Program builds on this long-standing commitment by offering a rigorous, third-party verified certification that supports compliance with federal requirements while promoting investment in vital energy infrastructure.”

Rick Green, Chief Financial Officer of Reinhausen Manufacturing, added: “At Reinhausen, we believe in advancing American manufacturing through programs that promote transparency, accountability, and high-quality standards. The Make It American program offers a clear path for companies to demonstrate compliance with Buy America Preference requirements, supporting stronger U.S. infrastructure. We are proud to have contributed to the development of the high- and medium-voltage distribution product specification and look forward to pursuing certification later this year, underscoring our commitment to innovation and American-made excellence.”

The Make It American certification program includes standards, audits, and resources designed to help manufacturers align with domestic sourcing guidelines. Companies that complete the certification process receive marks to signal their compliance, transparency, and commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing.