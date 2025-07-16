Italy and Ukraine TSOs Sign MOU on Grid Cooperation

Terna, Italy’s national electricity transmission operator, and NPC Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s transmission system operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the exchange of expertise and technology in power system operations.

The agreement was signed in Rome during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025. It is intended to support Ukraine’s further integration into the European electricity network and promote collaboration over a three-year period in areas such as energy security, technological innovation, and sustainability.

Under the MoU, the two operators plan to share operational experience in power system management and regulatory approaches. The agreement also provides for joint training initiatives and research and development projects.

Italy and Ukraine operate two of the five largest transmission systems in Europe, measured by the total length of power lines and installed transformer capacity. NPC Ukrenergo has expressed interest in Terna’s expertise with advanced technologies in transmission, dispatch control, and digitalization of grid operations. In turn, NPC Ukrenergo can offer insights into power system management during electricity supply crises and emergency grid restoration.

Both companies are members of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), which coordinates cross-border electricity transmission and grid security across the continent. The MoU includes provisions for joint efforts to contribute to ENTSO-E’s evolving rules and development plans for Europe’s electricity system.

For NPC Ukrenergo, cooperation with established EU system operators is part of a broader strategy to reinforce Ukraine’s energy security and deepen its integration into the European energy market.