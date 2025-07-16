Southern Company Announces CFO Transition

Southern Company announced that Daniel S. Tucker, executive vice president and chief financial officer, plans to retire later this year. David P. Poroch, currently senior vice president, comptroller, and chief accounting officer of Southern Company, has been named as Tucker’s successor. The CFO transition will take effect on July 31, 2025. Following the transition, Tucker will remain with the company in a senior advisory role, reporting to Chairman, President, and CEO Chris Womack, until his retirement on October 1, 2025.

Tucker joined Southern Company in 1998 and was appointed CFO in September 2021. Over the course of his career, he has held various financial leadership roles, including senior vice president and treasurer of Southern Company, and CFO of both Southern Company Gas and Georgia Power.

“On behalf of the entire Southern Company team, I want to congratulate Dan on an incredible career with Southern Company and thank him for everything he has done to support our company’s success,” said Womack. “For decades, his counsel, strategic advice and leadership of finance and risk management has been foundational in helping us navigate the challenges we've had, capture the incredible growth opportunities we're seeing and seize the bright future ahead of us. You can always see Dan’s passion for our company most when he is helping to develop our future leaders and when he is engaged with the investment community to tell our story. While Dan’s presence will be greatly missed, we wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement.”

Poroch joined Southern Company in 2012 as vice president and chief audit executive of Southern Company Services. Since then, he has held financial leadership roles at Georgia Power and Southern Company Gas, including executive vice president, CFO, and treasurer of Georgia Power, and executive vice president and CFO of Southern Company Gas. He was appointed to his current role in 2023. Prior to joining Southern Company, Poroch was a partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he specialized in the utilities sector.

“David has a deep understanding of our business – serving in multiple financial and regulatory leadership roles across our operating companies,” said Womack. “His track record demonstrates his deep commitment to serving all of our stakeholders well, putting customers at the center of everything we do and running our company as efficiently and effectively as we can. David’s selection is another example of the strong, deep leadership bench we have built here at Southern Company and a testament to our robust, long-term succession planning. We know that to continue serving customers with excellence for decades to come we need to have the right pipeline of leaders in place. I know he will continue to contribute to Southern Company’s success in his new role.”

Tucker and Poroch are both scheduled to participate in Southern Company's second-quarter earnings call with Womack on July 31, 2025.