CKenergy Electric Cooperative Inc. Releases Request for Bidders

CKenergy Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Coop) in Binger, OK., is calling for qualified Electric Utility material venders who wish to submit bids for supplying material for five separate Re-conductoring Projects following an inclement weather event. The material for these five projects will cover over 480 miles.

All interested parties should contact the Coop at [email protected] by July 25 at 12:00 pm CST.

Qualified bidders will receive a link to a bid package through e-mail on or around July 14. Completed bids will be accepted through August 11.

CKenergy Electric Cooperative, Inc. prioritizes the use of SBEs, MBEs, LSFs, and WBEs. CKenergy Electric Cooperative, Inc. will require that each bidder fully comply with the requirements, terms, and conditions of the federal policy 2 CFR part 200 and award a fair share of sub-agreements to SBEs, MBEs, and WBEs. The bidder commits itself to taking affirmative actions contained herein, prior to submission of bids or proposals, assuring that SBEs, MBEs, and WBEs are solicited whenever they are potential sources of goods or services.

All questions should be directed to ckenergybid@rmaengineer.