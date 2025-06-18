Avangrid Announces Appointment of Kimberly Harriman on the NYSERDA Board

Avangrid, a energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, has announced that Kimberly Harriman was nominated by the Governor and approved by the New York State Senate to serve on the Board of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Harriman, Avangrid’s Senior Vice President of Public and Regulatory Affairs, has more than 20 years of experience in New York’s energy sector.

“Kimberly’s extensive leadership experience, strategic vision, and dedication to New York’s energy landscape makes her an outstanding addition as a board member,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra. “This appointment not only reflects Kimberly’s expertise and contributions to the industry but reinforces Avangrid’s commitment to New York’s reliable and resilient energy future.”