T&D World Live 2025 Conference Program

This year's agenda is packed with insightful sessions led by industry experts, focusing on real-world challenges and innovative solutions in the utility sector.



Join us in Phoenix, Arizona September 23-25, 2025 where you’ll learn about the latest tools and trends in energy transformation that are shaping the ever-evolving grid. Get ready for inspiring Keynotes, Utility-led case studies and user stories and open discussion because this conference has been designed to educate you, motivate you, and spark new ideas that will drive change in your organization.



Featured Sessions

Duke Energy Restores Power with Microgrid After Hurricane Helene:

When Hurricane Helene devastated parts of North Carolina, Duke Energy’s Hot Springs microgrid — built for resilience — was put to the test. In this case study, learn how Duke leveraged the microgrid’s islanding capabilities to restore service in a remote mountain community, well beyond the system’s original scope. Topics include off-grid load segmentation, protection schemes, and the broader implications for grid recovery in storm-prone regions.

Speaker details: Trent Miller, Duke Energy

Trent is a Lead Engineer with the Distributed Generation team at Duke Energy. He holds dual bachelor's degrees in Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University and is a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of North Carolina. He has been involved in the field of distributed energy resource interconnections for ten years. His recent work has focused on the integration of battery energy storage technology to the utility distribution system to promote sustainable energy practices.

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM





SMUD’s Grid Edge Transformation to Meet Zero-Carbon Goals:

Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) outlines its roadmap for scaling grid-edge technologies as part of its ambitious 2030 Zero Carbon Plan. This session covers the development of SMUD’s grid-edge business case, integration of DERs, enhanced system visibility, and customer benefits. Learn how SMUD is using IIJA funding, partnerships, and advanced tech to drive carbon reduction while improving reliability and affordability.



Speaker details: Christopher Stroop, SMUD



Christopher Stroop is a Senior Enterprise Technical Analyst at Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD). He is the Technical Lead for SMUD’s Grid Edge Intelligence Project and Next Generation AMI.



Date & Time: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 2:30 PM - 3:15 PM

Xcel Energy's Strategy for Strengthening Control Room Operations:

Xcel Energy is tackling staffing, training, and operational challenges in its PSCo Distribution Control Room head-on. In partnership with Mosaic, Xcel has developed a competency-based training program aligned with NERC guidelines and built to evolve with grid complexity. Learn how structured OJT, scenario-based learning, and benchmarking are being used to elevate operator performance, enhance fire mitigation, and support DER growth in real time.



Speaker details: John Morris, The Mosaic Company and; Pam O'Neal, Excel Energy

John Morris is a seasoned energy professional with a long and successful career in the utility industry. As Vice President of Grid Operations at Mosaic, he brings over two decades of expertise in driving value, profitability, reliability, and safety. With a strong focus on improving processes, John is committed to fostering high-performance teams and ensuring efficient operations. Before joining Mosaic six years ago, John spent 13 years at National Grid as a Regional Control Supervisor, where he played a key role in grid management and operational excellence. His expertise spans EMS/OMS/DMS systems, emergency management, SCADA, regulatory compliance, automation, GIS mapping, and union labor relations.



Pam O’Neal is a respected leader in Distribution Operations with over 20 years in the electric industry. As Director of Control Center & Trouble Operations at Xcel Energy in Denver, she oversees Colorado’s distribution system, bringing expertise, innovation, and enthusiasm to her role. Pam spent 15 years as a System Operator, specializing in Storm Restoration and team leadership, before stepping into leadership in 2018. She has since set the gold standard for running successful Distribution Control Centers (DCCs). A trailblazer at heart, she played a key role in launching Indiana’s first 24/7 DCC by a cooperative, showcasing her commitment to operational excellence.



Date & Time: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM