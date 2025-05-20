Ameren Missouri Files Plan with Missouri PSC to Accommodate Growing Energy Demands of Customers

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation, has filed a plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) to accommodate the growing energy demands of customers.

The company's Powering Missouri Growth Plan aims to reliably serve the new customers, including advanced manufacturing and data centers, while maintaining reasonable rates for all customers.

Goals of the plan include:

· Job creation: The plan aims to create meaningful job growth by making Missouri even more attractive for new and existing businesses to relocate or expand.

· Community betterment: The plan is an economic catalyst, bringing new revenue sources for essential community services such as schools and fire protection.

· Consumer protection: The plan protects existing customers and is designed so that expanding companies pay their fair share of costs.

The filing includes several consumer protection components designed to protect all stakeholders in accordance with Missouri Senate Bill 4, an energy legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly with bi-partisan support, effective August 28.

Upon approval by the PSC, the plan is expected to offer a competitive and structured approach designed for the new customers to pay their share of the costs of providing electric service to them, while maintaining affordable rates for all customers, and provides options to achieve their clean energy goals.

Ameren Missouri has announced a change to its generation strategy, accelerating generation investments to support economic expansion, bolster reliability, and create jobs across the state.

The revision to Ameren Missouri's Preferred Resource Plan in its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) is designed to serve up to 2.0 GW of expected new energy demand by 2032, with a balanced mix of generation resources to deliver reliable, affordable and cleaner energy for all customers.