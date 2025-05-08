NEMA Launches Make It American Certification Program to Support Domestic Manufacturing

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has introduced the Make It American™ certification program, aimed at helping identify products and manufacturing facilities that meet domestic content standards under the Build America, Buy America Act (BABA).

The certification allows companies to demonstrate that their manufacturing processes and supply chain management systems have undergone third-party audits based on NEMA’s process standards. The program is designed to offer clarity for manufacturers, procurement officials, and government agencies seeking products with U.S.-manufactured content.

Facilities can be certified under the Make It American Process Standard, with initial product specifications available for low-voltage power distribution equipment (LVDE) and wire and cable. NEMA plans to expand the program to include other product categories in the future. Companies that meet the certification criteria receive a mark indicating their adherence to the program’s guidelines on supply chain transparency and domestic production practices.

“The U.S. electroindustry is the backbone of our nation’s energy system, investing over $185 billion in domestic electrical component manufacturing since 2018,” said Debra Phillips, President and CEO, NEMA. “NEMA’s Make It American Program allows our nation’s manufacturers to showcase their commitment to U.S. manufacturing, creating even more jobs, and strengthening the American manufacturing sector.”

Several companies — including Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Southwire, and TESCO Metering — have received the NEMA Make It American Process Certification. Siemens, Southwire, and TESCO have also earned certification for specific products.

The Make It American initiative includes standards, certification programs, and resources to assist manufacturers in navigating domestic content requirements. NEMA states that the program is part of a broader effort to promote supply chain resilience and support economic development within the U.S. electrical manufacturing sector.