Tantalus Publishes Results from Its Third Annual Utility of the Future Survey

Tantalus Systems, a provider of grid modernization technology, released findings from its third annual Utility of the Future Survey at the Tantalus Users Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana. The survey, conducted between January and April 2025, gathered responses from 103 utilities across North America and highlights current concerns, priorities, and levels of preparedness related to grid modernization.

According to the results, 74% of participating utilities continue to prioritize grid modernization. However, only approximately 9% reported feeling well-prepared to meet future challenges, indicating a perceived need for additional support from vendors and partners.

The survey identified grid data management and cybersecurity as the two most pressing challenges for utilities. Despite their importance, only 3% of respondents reported feeling fully prepared to manage grid data, and 5% expressed full confidence in their cybersecurity readiness.

Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus, commented on the findings, “Utilities are recognizing the transformation required to address challenges such as grid data management, cybersecurity, and infrastructure investment. Tantalus aims to support utilities in navigating these transitions by providing data-focused solutions that leverage existing infrastructure.”

Other key findings from the survey include: