Hitachi Energy Invests $22.5 Million to Expand and Modernize Dry-Type Transformer Manufacturing Operations in Southwest Virginia

Hitachi Energy has announced a $22.5 million investment to expand and modernize its dry-type transformer manufacturing operations in Southwest Virginia, supporting the opening of a newly purchased 75,000-square-foot facility in Atkins, Virginia, and upgrading the company’s existing facility in Bland, Virginia - North America’s producer of dry-type transformers.

The enhancements will strengthen production capacity, support modernization efforts, and reinforce Hitachi Energy’s presence and continued growth in the region.

Approximately $10 million of the investment will support the new manufacturing facility in Atkins, which will create about 40 jobs in Smyth County. The site, located 40 miles from Bland and with direct access to major highways, will strengthen manufacturing capabilities and improve regional distribution to serve Hitachi Energy’s customers and partners. The facility is expected to be fully operational in August 2025.

An additional $12.5 million will be invested in the production facility located in Bland, which will create another 80 jobs. The upgrades will create increased capacity for production and advanced assembly capabilities to meet long-term customer demand and accelerate Hitachi Energy’s 2030 strategic plan.

The expansion is part of Hitachi Energy’s planned investments of over $6 billion globally through 2027, aimed at strengthening the resilience and capacity of electrical grids around the world. The project, conducted in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), will expand Hitachi Energy’s ability to serve critical sectors, including renewable energy, data centers, and e-mobility.

The upgrades will help contribute to the U.S. government’s goals around domestic manufacturing and the clean energy transition, upon completion.

The investment also highlights Hitachi Energy’s dedication to environmental responsibility, innovation, and community partnership. The company is investing in educational outreach, science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) programs, and workforce development initiatives across the region.

Currently, Hitachi Energy employs approximately 450 people in Bland, designing and manufacturing oil-free, medium-voltage dry-type transformers. The transformers stabilize the voltage for the nation’s grid and enable advanced industrial applications.