Indiana Michigan Power Submits 2024 Integrated Resource Plan

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has submitted its 2024 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

I&M’s plan outlines the transformation the company is undergoing to meet the changing energy requirements of customers, while maintaining reliable and consistent power. The Future Ready Plan supports a resilient grid using a diverse portfolio of generation resources, energy efficiency and demand response programs to provide reliable, affordable energy for I&M customers.

The plan for Indiana provides a detailed breakdown of future energy needs and the role of I&M to meet customer demand through the 2044 IRP planning period. I&M is required to submit this 20-year IRP every three years to the IURC. I&M will conduct a similar process for the company’s Michigan service area in 2026.

Additional input on the plan was considered throughout the IRP process through a Public Advisory Process, which provided opportunities for stakeholders to engage in the process through a series of five workshops.

The Indiana IRP targets additional renewable and natural gas resources to meet projected energy needs. These include the incorporation of solar, storage, wind and natural gas combined cycle and combustion turbine resources, as well as relicensing the Elkhart and Mottville hydroelectric facilities in 2030 and 2033, respectively.

The resources identified in the IRP are in addition to the solar, wind and natural gas capacity resources approved by the IURC as the company prepares for the planned retirement of the coal-fueled Rockport Plant by the end of 2028.

The 2024 Indiana IRP recommended the relicensing for both units at the D.C. Cook Nuclear Plant, located in Bridgman, MI. The current licensing for Unit 1 and Unit 2 will continue through 2034 and 2037, respectively, and will be extended to 2054 and 2057 under the new licensing period.

The plan also referred opportunities and benefits around the development of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology at I&M’s current Rockport site in Spencer County. The advanced nuclear generation resource is expected to provide approximately 600 MW of capacity by 2037.

I&M applied for a grant funding opportunity in January 2025, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). If successful, funds from the DOE will partially offset the cost of the early site permit process required for SMR technology.

The IRP also includes the amount of energy and demand that can be offset by energy efficiency and demand response programs. The opportunities will provide customers the ability to participate in programs considering their unique needs, lower their energy usage and contribute to a sustainable energy future.

To meet the energy needs of I&M customers, the company will be making filings with the IURC throughout 2025 to request approval for specific resources that are consistent with the Future Ready Plan. I&M expects new resources to be made available for customers in 2026.