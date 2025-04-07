TE Connectivity Completes Acquisition of Richards Manufacturing

TE Connectivity has completed the acquisition of Richards Manufacturing, a North American company dealing with utility grid products, including underground distribution equipment.
The acquisition will enable TE to capitalize on the region's grid replacement and upgrade cycle, strengthening its position in serving utilities and other energy customers around the world.
The acquired business will be operated by the Richards management team to ensure business continuity.
