Georgia Power Implements New Strategies to Help Drive Business Customer Satisfaction
Georgia Power, the state's electric utility serving 2.8 million customers, focuses on improving and enhancing the customer experience throughout its business.
The company works with many businesses of all sizes and different industries across the state to help them manage their energy use, save money and implement solutions to challenges for their business. Georgia Power was ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2024 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.
Overall satisfaction was examined across six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; customer contact; and communications.
Georgia Power's efforts to improve business customer satisfaction include new tactics and enhanced processes, such as:
- Increased communication with business customers. Georgia Power publishes monthly emails for businesses with strategies to reduce their bills. Emails are tailored to specific business segments to ensure relevant programs and solutions are highlighted including energy efficiency, electric transportation and solar energy, as well as tools to help businesses understand their energy usage.
- Improved web experience for business customers. Using insights gathered from customer research, analysis of website traffic, and reviews of business processes, Georgia Power has modified its website for business customers to enhance user experience and guide customer-first content decisions to create alignment and close gaps.
- Enhanced quality assurance processes with personalized service. Georgia Power appreciates the needs of business customers and provides customers with key account managers who take the time to understand each business customers' operations and are dedicated to ensuring businesses receive excellent customer service and solutions.