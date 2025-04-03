Georgia Power Implements New Strategies to Help Drive Business Customer Satisfaction

Georgia Power, the state's electric utility serving 2.8 million customers, focuses on improving and enhancing the customer experience throughout its business.

The company works with many businesses of all sizes and different industries across the state to help them manage their energy use, save money and implement solutions to challenges for their business. Georgia Power was ranked number one for business customer satisfaction among Large Utilities in the South by J.D. Power in its 2024 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

Overall satisfaction was examined across six factors: power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; customer contact; and communications.

Georgia Power's efforts to improve business customer satisfaction include new tactics and enhanced processes, such as: