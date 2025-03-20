Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Releases 2025 Outlook on Energy Consumers and Small Businesses

The Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC) has released its “2025 State of the Consumer” report, offering insights into the evolving relationship between electricity providers and their residential and small business customers. The report provides actionable takeaways to help industry stakeholders better align energy programs with consumer needs and preferences.

Based on SECC’s 2024 research agenda, the report examines emerging trends, including the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in delivering more personalized energy solutions. Findings suggest that AI-driven innovations could enhance customer engagement and reinforce electricity providers as trusted, customer-focused leaders in an evolving energy landscape.

SECC’s 2024 research agenda included two major studies — “Modern Energy Messaging: Transactions to Relationships” and “Understanding the SMB Landscape: New Needs and Concerns” — along with four Smart Energy Snapshot Surveys. These surveys explored key topics such as price sensitivity around electric vehicles, interest in AI services from electricity providers, the needs of Spanish-speaking households, and consumer interest in winter demand response programs.

The 2025 State of the Consumer report highlights three key themes shaping the utility-customer relationship:

A foundation of trust: Consumers and small businesses view electricity providers as reliable sources of information and solutions. Encouraging action: While interest in energy programs is strong, motivating participation remains a challenge. The role of AI: Leveraging AI could help providers offer more tailored energy solutions and strengthen customer relationships.

“This year’s report underscores the opportunities for electricity providers to deepen engagement with consumers,” said Nathan Shannon, President & CEO of SECC. “By leveraging new tools like AI, providers can enhance customer trust and support consumers in meeting their energy goals.”