Early College STEM Program Expands Career-Readiness Opportunities at Chicago Military Academy

A new partnership between Chicago Public Schools (CPS), ComEd, and City Colleges of Chicago's Dawson Technical Institute aims to enhance career-readiness opportunities for students at Chicago Military Academy (CMA). With a $100,000 investment and additional career and educational support, this initiative seeks to strengthen the Early College STEM program at CMA, providing students with advanced education pathways and exposure to high-demand industries, including the energy sector.

“Chicago Public Schools is committed to equipping students with the tools they need for a successful future,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. “This partnership reinforces our mission to combine a strong academic foundation with career readiness and professional networking opportunities.”

As part of the program, CMA students will have the opportunity to pursue Associate degrees from City Colleges of Chicago:

Associate in Applied Science in Construction Management – launching Fall 2025 at Dawson Technical Institute, a satellite of Kennedy-King College.

Associate in Applied Science in Construction Engineering and Management – launching Spring 2026.

This initiative aligns with CPS’ Chicago Roadmap partnership with City Colleges of Chicago, which provides a seamless transition to post-secondary education and career training.

“The Early College STEM program is designed to create clear pathways to success, preparing students for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor Juan Salgado. “Through this collaboration, we are investing in education and workforce development to support the future of our city and state.”

The partnership was initiated by ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones in 2022, drawing inspiration from the P-TECH school model, which serves as a foundation for CPS’ Early College STEM programs.

“The energy sector is evolving, creating demand for a skilled workforce to support a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Gil Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd. “By working with CPS and City Colleges of Chicago, we are helping students gain exposure to promising career opportunities while building a pipeline of skilled professionals for the industry.”

With up to 150,000 new energy sector jobs expected in Illinois by 2050, ComEd is supporting workforce development by providing financial investment, curriculum support, work-based learning opportunities, and career mentorship. This includes site visits, panel discussions, and project-based learning experiences for students.

CMA’s established Early College STEM program, which offers pathways in IT, engineering, and 3D modeling, makes it well-positioned to serve as the anchor school for this initiative. The program's experienced educators and leadership will facilitate the integration of the expanded partnership.

The Early College STEM (ECSTEM) Model at CPS

CPS’ ECSTEM high schools offer open-enrollment opportunities, particularly for students who may face barriers to college access. These schools enable students to earn a high school diploma, college credit, and, in some cases, an associate degree. The model integrates high school, college, and workforce training to prepare students for careers in technology and other growing industries.

A notable example of this model is CPS’ Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy, which collaborates with IBM and Richard J. Daley College. Students at the academy engage with industry professionals, earn certifications, and accumulate substantial college credit, contributing to a pipeline for future technology professionals.

This new partnership builds on ComEd’s continued support of CPS programs, including Chicago BUILDs, Skilled Trades fairs, and the Driver’s Education EV initiative. By concentrating resources at CMA, the collaboration aligns with CPS’ strategic goal of equipping students with career-focused learning experiences that prepare them for the evolving energy sector.