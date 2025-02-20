J.D. Power Study Highlights Opportunities for Utilities to Enhance Digital Customer Experience

As utility customers increasingly seek seamless digital interactions, a new study by J.D. Power finds that many electric, natural gas, and water utilities face challenges in meeting customer expectations for digital engagement. The 2025 U.S. Utility Digital Experience Study, released today, reveals that while some utilities are successfully leveraging digital platforms, a significant portion have room for improvement in areas such as website navigation, mobile app availability, and overall user experience.

According to the study, 32% of utility websites and apps do not meet fundamental usability standards, and 28% of utilities do not offer a mobile app. These findings suggest an opportunity for utilities to enhance their digital platforms and improve customer satisfaction.

“Customers rely on digital channels for essential information, including outage updates, safety alerts, and energy-saving programs,” said Jon Sundberg, senior director of digital solutions at J.D. Power. “While some utilities are successfully delivering modern and efficient digital experiences, others are facing challenges in providing intuitive and proactive digital solutions. There is a significant opportunity for utilities to align their digital services with evolving customer expectations.”

Key findings from the 2025 study include:

Digital satisfaction lags behind other industries: Customer satisfaction with the utility digital experience averages 611 on a 1,000-point scale. In comparison, satisfaction scores for digital experiences in wealth management (738), property and casualty insurance (698), and retirement plans (703) indicate higher levels of engagement and usability.

Mobile apps drive higher satisfaction, yet many utilities do not offer them: Mobile apps generate customer satisfaction scores that are 57 points higher than mobile websites and 41 points higher than desktop websites. Despite this, 28% of utilities evaluated in the study do not currently offer a mobile app.

Focus on foundational digital functionality: While 68% of utility websites and mobile apps meet basic functionality standards—such as providing reliable log-in processes and modern design—only 33% offer highly navigable information, and just 16% provide personalized user experiences, including proactive guidance, consumption insights, and bill management tools.

The 2025 U.S. Utility Digital Experience Study evaluates customer perceptions of digital interactions with 43 of the largest electric, natural gas, and water utilities in the United States, each serving at least one million residential customers. The study is based on responses from 12,401 customers and was conducted from November to December 2024.