Manufacturer Secures Self-Certification for Compliance with BABA Requirements

AFL, a manufacturer of fiber optic cables and connectivity solutions, has announced its self-certification for products compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act. This certification makes AFL's products eligible for use in broadband infrastructure projects funded by the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which is administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) under the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The BEAD Program provides funding to states for expanding high-speed internet access, particularly in underserved and rural communities. The BABA Act, part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, requires that domestically sourced or manufactured products be used in these projects.

AFL's self-certification ensures that its products meet Buy America Preference requirements or align with guidance specified in the BABA Waiver for the BEAD Program. AFL plans to continue expanding its portfolio of compliant products to support broadband infrastructure projects across the U.S.