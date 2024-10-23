Entergy Texas Secures $54 Million in Federal Funding to Strengthen Port Arthur's Power Grid Against Extreme Weather

Entergy Texas has secured nearly $54 million in federal funding through the Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program, established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding will be used to enhance power grid resilience in Port Arthur’s Pear Ridge, Kolbs, and Lakeview neighborhoods, with the goal of reducing power outages, lowering restoration costs, and protecting utility infrastructure from extreme weather events.

The project, which will benefit approximately 7,000 homes and businesses, includes upgrades such as the installation of 950 new or buried distribution structures, the reinforcement of 57 transmission structures, the deployment of 14 devices to improve power outage response, and the addition of a self-healing microgrid with a large battery to manage short-term outages. These measures are expected to reduce outage durations by an estimated 257 million minutes over the next 50 years and generate cost savings of $74 million in storm recovery efforts.

The GRIP program aims to strengthen the nation’s power grid against the effects of climate change and extreme weather. The nearly $54 million federal grant will match Entergy Texas’ own investment in the project. The initiative also includes a community benefits plan that focuses on job creation, labor engagement, education, and job training programs for residents, particularly in disadvantaged areas of Port Arthur.

Port Arthur has experienced significant impacts from extreme weather, including recent hurricanes, underscoring the need for improved grid infrastructure in the region. Local leaders, including Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie, expressed support for the project, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the city’s resilience to future weather events.

Entergy Texas’ efforts align with federal priorities to improve energy reliability and affordability, particularly in communities vulnerable to both weather-related risks and economic challenges. The project is expected to provide long-term benefits to the region's power grid and economic development.