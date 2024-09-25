Alectra Utilities Announces $8.45 Million in Capital Renewal Projects Across Barrie

Alectra Utilities has announced a substantial investment of $8.45 million in capital renewal projects to improve reliability and meet the growing energy needs of the City of Barrie.

Alectra is committed to upgrading and modernizing the electricity infrastructure to ensure consistent and dependable service for both residential and commercial customers.

In 2024, Alectra plans to implement several key projects in Barrie, including:

· $2.7 million to replace aging infrastructure, such as poles, transformers, and switchgear. Modernizing these elements will help minimize disruptions and enhance the reliability of Barrie’s energy grid for all customers.

· $2.5 million to replace and rehabilitate underground cables through cable injection technology. This process will extend the life of existing underground cables, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help prevent outages.

· $2.6 million to connect new customers, accommodating Barrie’s growth and development.

· $5,16,330.5 to modernize substations by replacing outdated controllers with automated switches. Upgrading these substations will expedite restoration efforts during disruptions and further strengthen the resilience of Barrie’s grid.

· $1,84,403.8 to deploy new automated devices across the network, enabling swift responses to grid disturbances, optimizing performance and minimizing the impact of potential disruptions on the community.

Alectra has assigned approximately $219 million in 2024 for capital improvements across its 17 communities to renew aging equipment and install new infrastructure to handle growing demand.