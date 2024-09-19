66ec925ce6d8b9b9c3b5da10 53188638397 487504b421 5k
Toast the Industry During the T&D World Live Composed Cocktail Contest

Sept. 19, 2024
Join us for creative libations created and crafted by our sponsors, then vote your favorite concoction!

When: Wednesday, October 2. 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: T&D World Live Exhibit Floor, Salon Ballroom – 2nd Floor

Toast the Industry with Creative Libations Created and Crafted by our Sponsors:

  • IFS: Booth 302. Cocktail name: Grid Guardian Spritz
  • 4Liberty: Booth 401. Cocktail name:  PMO Drink
  • Gridware: Booth: 700. Cocktail name: The Gridware New Fashioned
  • 3B Protection: Booth 611. Cocktail name: The Smoking Bullet

Come try them all and vote for your favorite concoction! 

Voice your opinion!

