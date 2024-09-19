Toast the Industry During the T&D World Live Composed Cocktail Contest

Join us for the first T&D World Live Composed Cocktail Contest!
When: Wednesday, October 2. 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: T&D World Live Exhibit Floor, Salon Ballroom – 2nd Floor
Toast the Industry with Creative Libations Created and Crafted by our Sponsors:
- IFS: Booth 302. Cocktail name: Grid Guardian Spritz
- 4Liberty: Booth 401. Cocktail name: PMO Drink
- Gridware: Booth: 700. Cocktail name: The Gridware New Fashioned
- 3B Protection: Booth 611. Cocktail name: The Smoking Bullet
Come try them all and vote for your favorite concoction!