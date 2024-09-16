EV Customers Rewarded for Assisting the Electric Grid During Peak Energy Periods

Ford Motor Company electric vehicle owners and lessees in Southern California Edison’s (SCE) service area will be rewarded for assisting the electric grid during peak periods of energy demand.

Ford will help deliver customer participation in SCE’s Emergency Load Reduction Program (ELRP), one of the utility’s ongoing efforts to enhance grid resilience and improve vehicle grid integration (VGI).

Ford is supporting the ELRP through Olivine, which administers distributed energy resources and offering electric vehicle customers participation in ELRP through its California Power Response program.

California Power Response will benefit from Ford’s managed charging solution and is expected to provide a valuable source of load reduction in times of peak demand, which benefits the grid and customers, while advancing future innovations in energy management and grid interaction. Electric vehicle drivers in Ford’s California Power Response program will earn $1 per kWh of energy reduced during peak grid events.

While Ford and SCE are working with Olivine as the formal participant in the VGI component of the ELRP, Olivine will be responsible to manage the integration of EV charging into the ELRP for real-time adjustments and optimized charging strategies supporting grid requirements.