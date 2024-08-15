POWER Signs Merger Agreement with WSP

POWER Engineers, Inc., has signed a merger agreement with professional consulting firm WSP. If approved by shareholders and regulatory authorities, the merger would significantly expand WSP’s global Power and Energy sector, which will operate under the POWER brand for the foreseeable future.

This sector will be headed by POWER Chief Operating Officer Holger Peller, who will join WSP’s global leadership team.

The integration of POWER would also strengthen WSP’s existing three core sectors: Transport & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, and Earth & Environment.

POWER has been an employee-owned company since 1998, when ownership transitioned from the original three founders. WSP has roots as an employee-owned firm before it became a publicly traded company in 2006. Currently, WSP employs more than 69,300 people globally in sectors spanning transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining.