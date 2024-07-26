U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Joe Manchin Release Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024

The U.S. Senators John Barrasso (R-WY) and Joe Manchin (I-WV), ranking member and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, have released the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024.

The bipartisan legislation will strengthen American energy security by accelerating the permitting process for critical energy and mineral projects of all types in the U.S.

According to Barrasso, the bipartisan bill will secure future access to oil and gas resources on federal lands and waters; help produce more American minerals instead of relying on China; end President Biden’s ban on natural gas exports and strengthen electric grid while protecting customers.

“The Energy Permitting Reform Act will advance American energy once again to bring down prices, create domestic jobs, and allow us to continue in our role as a global energy leader,” said chairman Manchin.