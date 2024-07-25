Ritz Instrument Transformers Invests $28 Million in New High-Voltage Factory

Ritz Instrument Transformers, Inc. has announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility in Waynesboro, Georgia focused on high-voltage instrument transformers. The investment is projected at $28 million, set to generate 130 jobs in both manufacturing and professional capacities. Construction is slated to commence in October 2024.

Waynesboro was selected due to factors such as the availability of a skilled workforce and support from Burke County and the State of Georgia.

"We are excited to call Waynesboro our long-term home," said Ritz USA CEO and General Manager Scott Flowers. "The U.S. electrical grid is undergoing rapid expansion and transformation as the utility industry reacts to and prepares for growth driven by adoption of electric vehicles, new datacenters needed to power AI, continued addition of renewable generation, and an increase in the U.S. manufacturing base."

Ritz has a longstanding history in Georgia, initially opening its first high-voltage instrument transformer factory in Waynesboro in 1991. Over the years, the company expanded its operations, including building a new facility in Lavonia, GA, in 2009, which has since seen multiple expansions, most recently in 2019.

The new Waynesboro facility will consolidate Ritz's existing operations in the region, including the manufacture of inductive-type high-voltage instrument transformers currently housed in a leased facility.