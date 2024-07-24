DOE Announces $371 Million in 20 Projects to Accelerate Transmission Permitting Across America

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced 20 projects across 16 states selected to receive up to $371 million to accelerate the permitting of high-voltage, interstate transmission projects.

These projects, funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, will also support community infrastructure projects along major new and upgraded transmissions lines, including upgrading public school buildings and emergency response facilities.

Administered by DOE's Grid Deployment Office, the Transmission Siting and Economic Development (TSED) grants will help advance at least 16 high-impact transmission lines across the country supporting the deployment of reliable and affordable energy for consumers and creating good-paying jobs.

“Today, every pocket of the country is experiencing the grueling impact of extreme weather and there’s no doubt that we must expand our transmission grid to get more clean, resilient power to more people, in more places,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a wide range of actions to expand and improve electric transmission systems, including streamlining federal permitting and deploying billions of dollars to strengthen grid infrastructure. To complement these unprecedented federal actions TSED will support permitting progress at the state and local level and ensure that communities hosting new and upgraded transmission infrastructure benefit directly.

The TSED selections will help uplift communities through economic development investments that generate benefits in communities impacted by transmission development, while also accelerating project reviews by siting authorities.

Selected projects include support for: