Baltic Electricity Transmission Operators Send Notice to Withdraw from Russian-Controlled Electricity System in February 2025

Baltic electricity transmission system operators Litgrid, AST and Elering have sent a notice to Russian and Belarusian operators for the non-renewal of the BRELL contract, which will expire on February 7, 2025.

In February 2025, the three Baltic countries will disconnect from the networks of Russia and Belarus and join the continental European synchronous zone. The synchronization of the electricity systems of the Baltic countries with the synchronous zone of continental Europe is scheduled on February 9, 2025.

“We have not imported Russian electricity for more than two years, and in half a year we will not only disconnect from the Russian and Belarusian electricity grid, but also dismantle the last remaining power lines,” said Rokas Masiulis, head of Litgrid. “There is still a lot of work left, but we are already ready to synchronize even today, and we will be even more ready in February.”

Many of the infrastructure projects required for synchronization in the Baltic States and Poland are completed, while system management hardware and software as well as all the necessary procedures have been prepared.

All three transmission system operators are completing projects to create conditions for implementing synchronization safely and efficiently. The projects include the installation of synchronous compensators in Lithuania and Latvia, the third power connection between Estonia and Latvia, and network management systems to enable smooth control of the frequency and balancing of power systems when connected to the continental European synchronous zone.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, together with Russia and Belarus, operate in the IPS / UPS system, where the electricity frequency is centrally regulated in Russia. Synchronization with the synchronous zone of continental Europe will ensure independent, stable and reliable frequency management of the electricity transmission systems of the Baltic countries and will contribute to the energy security of the entire region.

Synchronization will increase the integration of European electricity transmission systems and markets and create conditions for the Baltic electricity transmission systems to operate according to common and clear European rules. It will also promote the development of renewable energy in the Baltic States and Poland: due to synchronization, newly built and reconstructed power lines, substations and synchronous compensators will increase the transmission networks' ability to integrate a larger share of renewable resources in the overall electricity production.

Synchronization projects implemented by operators of the Baltic States and Polish electricity transmission systems are partially financed by the European Union from the European Infrastructure Networks Facility. The total funding amounts to approximately $1.31 billion, and is expected to cover up to 75 percent of all costs.