EEI and Liberia Electricity Corporation Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Electricity Sector

On Wednesday, July 10 the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) announced a groundbreaking initiative in collaboration with the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), aimed at bolstering Liberia’s electricity sector. This event, launched on July 2nd and set to continue until July 12th, seeks to strengthen the capacity and knowledge base of LEC stakeholders across various critical domains.

Dan Brouillette, president and CEO of EEI, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with LEC is a great example of EEI’s commitment to supporting electrification efforts across Africa. By sharing our collective expertise and best practices, we aim to empower African electric companies to overcome their unique challenges as they work to deliver reliable and resilient energy to customers."

The initiative includes a comprehensive series of in-person and virtual sessions conducted by EEI experts and industry leaders. These sessions encompass briefings, roundtables, and workshops tailored to educate LEC stakeholders on the fundamentals of electrification, operational strategies, customer engagement, communications, and financial management.

"Our goal is to provide LEC with the platforms to acquire knowledge and expertise needed to advance their electrification efforts, ultimately leading to a more reliable and sustainable energy future for Liberia," said Dr. Lawrence Jones, Senior Vice President of International Programs at EEI. "This initiative exemplifies the power of global collaboration and our commitment to supporting our international members."

The collaboration also emphasizes knowledge transfer to LEC employees in essential areas such as electric company planning, operations, maintenance, and the integration of renewable energy. Monie Captan, CEO of LEC, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, "The knowledge and expertise shared during this engagement will be invaluable as we strive to enhance our electricity infrastructure and service delivery, and better serve the people of Liberia."

As part of the engagement, EEI and LEC co-hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday, aimed at fostering dialogue and sharing insights on building robust energy infrastructure. The town hall brought together global energy leaders, including Monie Captan and Wilmot J. Collins, Mayor of Helena, Montana, along with members of EEI's Global Executive Leadership Network.

