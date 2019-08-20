Keltbray Distribution & Transmission Expands Team and Project Pipeline

Keltbray Distribution & Transmission (KDT), part of Keltbray Group, welcomes 47 new staff members following the takeover of client framework agreements for three Distribution Network Owners (DNOs) from Voltcom Limited, which has been sold out of administration by Begbies Traynor.

The electrical engineering construction company specialized in the delivery of medium- and high-voltage power line projects, a capability which KDT, a provider of overhead line and substation services to the UK distribution and transmission market, already possesses. The addition of new employees will provide valuable extra support and ensure a smooth handover for Voltcom’s customers.

Since its launch in summer 2018, when Keltbray acquired SPIE’s electricity transmission and distribution business, KDT has become the UK’s largest contractor for wood-pole distribution and significantly grown its overhead line transmission business, delivering refurbishment and construction services to six of the seven DNOs across the UK. The takeover from Voltcom means KDT now works for all seven DNOs.

KDT offers a full construction, maintenance and repair service for overhead line and substations including surveys and design, electrical engineering including SAPs, and foundations and civil engineering installation and repair.from LV to 275 kV. With the breadth of work KDT undertakes, it is able to respond to system emergencies for all its clients to assist them in returning their network to service during storms.

Commenting on the Voltcom transfer, Mike Snee, Managing Director of KDT, said, “The work that we do is in a highly safety-critical environment – working at height, and around electricity and moving plant – which means we require a highly experienced, well-trained team that trust each other implicitly. Therefore, we are incredibly fortunate to be able to grow our team by 47 experienced and skilled operatives, particularly at a time when a skills shortage across the industry is imminent. I’m delighted to welcome them on board and look forward to delivering on our new business.”

Huw Powell, partner at Begbies Traynor, added: “Since it began trading in 2005, Voltcom quickly grew into delivering major power line infrastructure projects but, despite benefiting from an excellent reputation amongst the DNOs, the company was unable to maintain profitable growth and suffered working capital issues in recent times. We are pleased that with the support of Livingstone Partners and the company’s directors and stakeholders we have achieved a sale of the majority of the business, safeguarding jobs and providing continuity of supply to three DNOs. Although this is a sad outcome for Voltcom, I would like to wish KDT and its employees every success in the future.”