KCP&L and Westar Energy Are Now Evergy

Local energy providers, Westar Energy and KCP&L, are now serving customers as Evergy, the name of the holding company established when the companies merged last year.

When KCP&L and Westar agreed to merge as equals and serve customers as one company, a new brand was promised from the beginning. Evergy was selected after research that included consulting with customers and employees. A combination of ever and energy, Evergy conveys its history as a reliable, enduring source of energy for its community and its vision to continue being so far into the future.

While the holding company adopted the Evergy name when the merger was complete in June 2018, operations continued as Westar Energy and KCP&L to ensure time to prepare for a smooth transition to the new name. The cost associated with updating the name has been paid for by shareholders and will not affect customers’ prices.

Evergy.com is available for customers to find company information and access secure account services. Customer bills, correspondence, and payment processing will be as Evergy. The company will continue to offer service updates and other information through social media — Evergy on Facebook and @evergypower on Twitter.

“This is an exciting time for our company,” said Terry Bassham, president and chief executive officer. “Last year we merged KCP&L and Westar to form Evergy, and we are proud to start using our new name in the communities we serve. The merger has brought savings to customers through lower base rates and rebates. Together we are well positioned to be a leading energy company providing our customers with energy from renewable sources and offering innovative programs to meet their needs.”

“The places where most customers see our brand will be Evergy. In other functions, the transition will continue over the next several weeks,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president and chief customer officer. “To minimize confusion, it was important to change some items, like the website and bills at the same time. Because we serve a large area of Kansas and Missouri and want to be a good steward of resources, updating things like location signage, truck decals, and employee work clothes will take longer.”

How Does This Affect Customers?

Rate service areas as defined by the Kansas Corporation Commission and the Missouri Public Service Commission remain but have been renamed. Customers visiting evergy.com and logging into secure account services will automatically see information relevant to the location where they receive service. Customers can also be directed to information for their area by entering the ZIP code of their service address.

In adoption of the new Evergy name, rate areas have been renamed:

Phone numbers where customers reach the companies will stay the same:

Customers served in the Evergy Kansas Central area (formerly Westar), may email [email protected] or call 1-800-383-1183 to reach customer service. Outage reporting is available at evergy.com or by calling 1-800-LIGHT KS (1-800-544-4857).

Customers served in Evergy Kansas Metro, Missouri Metro, and Missouri West (formerly KCP&L), may email [email protected] , call 1-816-471-5275, or call toll-free 1-888-471-5275. Outage reporting is available at evergy.com or by calling 1-888-LIGHT KC (1­888-544-4852).

Initially evergy.com will have two outage maps, one for Evergy Kansas Central and another for the remaining operations. Outage maps are available at outagemap.evergy.com. A link at the top of each map will take visitors to the other map.

More information about the name change is available online at evergy.com.