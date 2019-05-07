El Paso Electric President Elected as Chair of SEPA Board

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) has announced the results of recent officer elections for the nonprofit’s board of directors.



Mary Kipp, president and CEO of El Paso Electric, will be the Board’s new chair for a one-year term, becoming the first sitting utility president and CEO to serve as chair of the SEPA board. Jim Alberts, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Hawaiian Electric Co., will become chair-elect.



“Thanks to the diverse industry experience and leadership of SEPA’s Board of Directors, we have recently adopted a bold new vision -- carbon-free energy system by 2050 -- and four areas of focus to facilitate a smart transition to a clean and modern energy future,” says SEPA President and CEO Julia Hamm. “Our board continues to reflect the scope of change happening in all aspects of our industry.”



In other election results:

Outgoing Chair Cris Eugster, chief operating officer at CPS Energy, will become past chair.

Current Executive Committee member Joe Hoagland, vice president, Stakeholder Relations at the Tennessee Valley Authority, has been elected treasurer.

Current Treasurer John Hewa, vice president of corporate services at the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, was elected secretary.

Current Secretary Seth Frader-Thompson, president of EnergyHub, will serve as chair of the Board’s nominating committee.

Adrian Tuck, chief executive officer at Tendril, has been elected to the at-large seat on the executive committee.

“At El Paso Electric we consider the environment to be an important stakeholder in the decisions we make, and I look forward to building on this vision with my fellow industry thought leaders on the SEPA Board and its leadership,” Kipp says. “To continue the ongoing power industry transformation, we must remain engaged with organizations, like SEPA, who share in our common goal of moving our world towards a carbon-free future.“



Alberts says his company, as a leader in the integration of renewable energy and other enabling technologies, has seen the power of collaboration produce results that are wins for customers and communities.

“The role SEPA plays in bringing people together and showcasing best practices can’t be overstated," he says.



SEPA’s board of directors helps guide the development of SEPA’s mission to facilitate the electric power sector’s transition to a clean and modern energy future. The SEPA board of directors is comprised of 18 members representing a cross-section of energy industry representatives, including executives from utilities, distributed energy technology developers and former policymakers.



Full bios for all SEPA Board members are available here.