Duquesne Light Acquires Energy Efficiency Solutions Provider

Duquesne Light Holdings, Inc. (DLH), recently announced the acquisition of the majority equity interest of TEN Inc., a provider of customized energy solutions for large businesses, governments, universities and hospital systems that enable those organizations to meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. DLH is the parent company of Duquesne Light Company (DLC) and DQE Communications LLC.

The acquisition provides DLH a platform for growth and expansion, with a focus on energy efficiency services, distributed generation projects, and smart street lighting and smart city solutions in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

“We recognize the energy demands of business and institutional customers are becoming more complex,” said Steve Malnight, president and CEO, DLH and DLC. “The investment in TEN will help us meet these customers’ evolving energy needs as well as advance our efforts to create and support a more sustainable energy future for the region and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to join the DLH portfolio of companies and become part of a team that will enable us to accelerate our growth, expand our market opportunities and meet our customers’ expectations,” said Troy Geanopulos, TEN’s CEO. “Our leadership team and employees are equally excited about this new venture and how it will allow us to expand our reach and help more companies and large organizations make the most of their energy dollars.”

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, TEN has 35 employees who serve a diverse group of customers, with a significant concentration in western and central Pennsylvania. The company’s client list includes Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh, the cities of Cleveland, Ohio and Portland, Maine, in addition to multiple projects for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Energy Savings Program. Geanopulos, and President and COO, Rob Campbell, will continue to lead TEN and report directly to Malnight.