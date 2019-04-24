The Carlyle Group and Schneider Electric Partner to Develop Critical Infrastructure Projects

The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, and Schneider Electric SE, a company focusing on the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the enhancement of their partnership to develop new and innovative infrastructure projects.

In addition to creating new investment and energy-as-a-service opportunities, this collaboration will apply Schneider Electric’s capabilities in advanced connectivity and real-time insights to current and future Carlyle infrastructure and microgrid investments. In a market, which faced sustained underinvestment in critical infrastructure due to funding constraints, the new partnership will offer innovative and efficient solutions meeting the needs of a rapidly changing energy landscape.

The Carlyle Group recently announced several large infrastructure projects, including the JFK Airport Terminal One Redevelopment and Lone Star Ports Harbor Island Crude Export Terminal, as well as the Munich Airport Joint Venture (Reach Airports), which are expected to benefit from this partnership and Schneider’s breadth of technology-enabled products, solutions and services.

The JFK Airport Terminal One Redevelopment, the most recently announced project, is expected to leverage Schneider Electric’s solutions to improve the sustainability of the terminal and enhance the reliability of the airport’s energy supply through a state-of-the-art microgrid. The redevelopment is expected to reduce energy use by as much as 30% and contribute to a goal of reaching 100% renewable energy usage within the next decade.

The new partnership also entails the formation of a joint venture, named AlphaStruxure, to drive from the design and engineering phase the development of smarter infrastructure projects and more reliable distributed energy and microgrid networks. Juan Macias, formerly SVP of Energy Automation and Digital Energy Solutions at Schneider Electric, will lead AlphaStruxure as the chief executive officer, drawing on his broad experience in global energy technology and new market endeavors over a nearly 30-year career in the energy and industrial sectors.

The $18 trillion U.S. economy relies on a vast network of infrastructure that was built decades ago and plays a major role in the growth of the economy]; delayed investment and rising maintenance costs, however, are limiting the economic growth potential of this critical infrastructure. Innovative private sector partnerships, such as this one, can bring new solutions to upgrade critical infrastructure within airports, seaports, water treatment and delivery, institutions, communities and the private sector to optimize energy consumption, deliver cost savings and improve productivity and reliability.

“People everywhere rely daily on infrastructure that does not meet the demands of a 21st century economy,” says Andrew Marino, Managing Director and Co-Head of Carlyle’s global infrastructure team. “AlphaStruxure delivers a powerful combination of cutting-edge automation and energy management technology and expertise, and financing solutions to turn this important global issue on its head. Together, we will identify new investment opportunities, modernize core infrastructure to keep people and goods moving, and open new value and revenue streams for both public and private entities. We look forward to a prominent role in shaping the future of infrastructure around the world.”

“Strong and resilient critical infrastructure is fundamental to powering and maintaining our digital economy. We are just scratching the surface of the investment needed to create more modern airports, water systems, transportation systems and others that will support future demand and connect society,” says Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and CEO, Schneider Electric. “While infrastructure is a global issue, it can only be addressed at a local level. We believe our partnership leverages the best of our organizations’ abilities: Carlyle’s ability to get deals done with local stakeholders support and our global technology expertise and footprint to optimize projects that will provide immediate, tangible impact for economies globally.”

AlphaStruxure builds on Schneider Electric and The Carlyle Group’s strategic alliance to deliver an energy-as-a-service model that empowers customers to stabilize long-term energy costs and upgrade critical energy infrastructure. By providing energy-as-a-service, customers have a platform to own and operate microgrids without capital outlay, as well as a simpler solution to meet operational efficiency and clean energy goals.