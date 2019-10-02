Canadian Chamber of Commerce Announces Utilities Working Group

Canada cannot continue to power a 21st-century economy with a 20th-century approach.

Exponential growth in artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and the electrification of vehicles will soon place more demand on Canada’s energy systems than they can cope with. One utility company acting alone cannot solve these challenges. Canadian utilities will need to innovate and collaborate in order to rise to the challenge and unlock the potential value for future generations to come.

"In the near future, Canada’s economy will depend upon our ability to evolve our power generation in lock step with the technologies that will power the fourth industrial revolution. Canada will need to scale up the power it generates in a big way and reimagine how its power will be delivered to and used by consumers. Utilities need to be leading this conversation and bring national and provincial regulators into the future with them," said Dr. Aaron Henry, director of resources and environmental policy, Canadian Chamber.

The Canadian Chamber Utilities Working Group, co-chaired by Dr. Adriaan Davidse of Deloitte, will bring together Canada’s major and medium-sized utility companies, their service providers, and the technology companies that support their innovation to ensure that they have the right policy environment to spur innovation and deliver benefits to all Canadian stakeholders.

"The next decade will present an opportunity for Canada to lead the world in demonstrating how to create a functioning national sustainable energy ecosystem. The consequences of our energy choices affect all Canadians and require a nationally coordinated response to help protect future generations. Canada has the resources, technology, organizations, and people to make an impact that can be an example to the rest of the world. Deloitte is delighted to be part of this important nationwide collaborative effort to imagine what is possible and help support making it a reality," said Anthony Hamer, Canadian leader for power and utilities, Deloitte.

The working group will have three goals:

Develop a cohesive, long-term strategy to adapt to the economic, social, and environmental shifts expected to affect Canada’s energy ecosystem in the future.

Work as a nationally coordinated group to identify and effectively advocate for policies that enhance national cooperation and a nimble and evolving policy environment.

Significantly bolster the sustainability and competitiveness of Canada’s clean energy ecosystem.

"There is significant environmental, social, and economic value in making our grids more productive, more resilient, and greener. However, to achieve this transition will require a clear path forward and this will require all hands on deck — governments, regulators, investors, financiers, tech companies, and utility companies — to ensure that Canada remains at the vanguard of the transition toward a new energy ecosystem rather than become a laggard,” added Dr. Henry.

Working group members will have an opportunity to amplify their voices and to participate in creating Canada’s energy future. The Canadian Chamber will only be accepting members to the working group for the next few months in order to get to work without delay.