Three Industry Initiatives Supercharging the Next-Gen Grid

Asset-intensive energy organizations face intensifying pressure to achieve sustainable grids and more resilient resources—which will shape the global climate beyond, from geopolitical influence to economic impact and electrification. The race is on, and the timeline is slim. But the results will bring significant global changes.



A greener grid is already in full swing for the U.S., with energy, utilities, and resources EUR prioritizing investments for cleaner energy initiatives and upgrading grid expansion with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), focusing on electric vehicles, renewable resources, and greener technology.

But what are the three asset-heavy developments that will power the energy market of tomorrow?

1. IoT is revolutionary for grid resilience through microgrids and smart meters

As we move further into the 21st century, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) into utility grids is set to revolutionize the energy sector. Already, microgrids and decentralization are becoming the norm and localized energy systems are enhancing resilience and enabling peer-to-peer energy trading, the integration of IoT is set to take this one step further, forming “smart grids”.

Driven by rising energy demand and electrification such as Evs and renewable energy, government initiatives for grid modernisation, a need for grid resilience and reduced transmission losses, and regulatory pressure for sustainability and efficiency—the introduction of IoT is more than just a technological upgrade, it’s a transformation that will redefine how we generate, distribute, and consume energy.

It’s a market poised for significant growth! With the global smart grid market expected to grow from $73.3 billion in 2024 to $269.5 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.6%. IoT in utilities is projected to reach $40.87 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2033.

Challenges present opportunities to modernize the grid

The road to IoT led utility grids holds its own set of challenges. Policy fragmentation and regulatory uncertainty remain significant barriers in some regions. Workforce shortages in technical and data science roles may also slow implementation and cybersecurity is a growing concern as grid operations become increasingly digital.

However, these challenges also present opportunities. Through advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), an integrated, fixed-network system that allows two-way communication on both the utility and customer sides of the meter, customers are encouraged to manage energy more efficiently, with integrated billing and real-time usage data. Consisting of home area networks, in-home displays, energy management systems, smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems, AMI has become a key component of IoT led grids. Beyond this, AI and IoT are enabling real-time load forecasting, predictive outage prevention, and automated diagnostics, making grid operations more efficient and reliable.

The automated support system in smarter grids

A successful transformation requires a holistic approach to end-to-end asset lifecycle management that spans traditional generation, transmission, distribution and decentralized energy resources (DER).



Several key technologies are driving the transformation of utility grids. Grid-edge software and DER integration facilitate decentralized control, predictive maintenance, and consumer participation in energy markets. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology is expected to see exponential growth post 2028, allowing electric vehicles to supply energy back to the grid during peak demand.

2. Smarter, smaller, modular system reactors for sustainable energy

As the world hurries toward net-zero emissions, the energy sector faces a daunting challenge: how to replace fossil fuels with scalable, reliable, and clean alternatives. Enter Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), compact nuclear power plants designed to deliver firm, carbon-free energy with unprecedented flexibility and safety.



SMRs offer a path to cost-competitive, scalable, and clean baseload power, bridging the gap between intermittent renewables and aging fossil infrastructure. SMRs could become an essential element of a resilient, decarbonized energy future.

Their promise has spurred global market growth, with the global SMR market projected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2025 to between $40–50 billion by 2035. Even some big tech players are exploring how SMRs can power AI data centres with clean, reliable energy.

The home stretch isn’t a straight path



Despite the potential, SMRs face significant hurdles. For example, long ROI timelines require innovative funding models and safety and waste management concerns remain a issue. Along with supply chain immaturity and regulatory complexity posing challenges.

But, here to provide a digital backbone is IoT and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), enabling real-time monitoring of reactor conditions and asset health, while AI-driven insights forecast equipment failures and optimise maintenance schedules. With project lifecycle management providing end-to-end visibility across engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning phases. Enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and regulatory compliance for SMR deployments.

3. Geothermal energy goes green

Geothermal power is emerging from the shadows. Long overshadowed by solar and wind, geothermal energy is now poised to become a cornerstone of global electricity and heating systems.

Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source harnessed from the thermal energy stored in rocks and fluids deep within the earth’s crust. It’s a scalable, clean, and politically viable solution to the world’s energy challenges. With the right policies, investment, and public awareness, it is poised to become a key factor in a resilient, low-carbon grid. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), geothermal could technically meet humanity’s electricity needs 140 times over.

Clean energy is easier said than done



The promise of geothermal is huge, but its high upfront costs, long development timelines, and permitting complexity, especially in environmentally sensitive areas, have limited investor appetite. However, costs are falling and McKinsey projects levelised costs could drop to $45 - $65/MWh over the next decade, driven by drilling efficiencies, better resource mapping, and scaled equipment supply chains.



Next-generation technologies such as Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) and Advanced Closed-Loop Systems (ACLs) are unlocking geothermal potential in places previously deemed unsuitable. These innovations allow developers to tap heat from deep, dry rock formations, virtually anywhere on earth. Techniques honed during the shale boom, like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, are now being repurposed to unlock clean energy from deep rock.

When paired with world-class Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for tracking geothermal assets throughout their entire lifecycle from investment planning, through construction, operations, and ultimately decommissioning.

Beyond there, AI solutions can provide predictive analytics and real-time asset performance monitoring, while Field Service Management supports field crews with inspections, maintenance, and outage response. All while tracking emissions and enabling sustainability reporting.

Transform plans into proof for energy, utilities and resource resilience

While AI, IoT, and automation modernize grids, smaller modular system reactors, and geothermal energy are transforming greener energy plans into proof. It’s turning the EUR sector into an industry that aligns tech, compliance, and operational agility to improve grid reliability.

The 2026 energy, utility, and resources landscape is about impact over insight and it’s time for EUR to turn plans into practice.