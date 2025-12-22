Addressing the Utility Workforce Crisis: Strategies for Modernization and Resilience

The U.S. utility sector’s aging workforce is in crisis and stands at a crossroads. A long‑anticipated demographic shift is accelerating as a wave of highly experienced employees approaches retirement age. This looming exodus threatens not only operational reliability but also the continuity of essential services that millions depend on daily.

The Scope of the Challenge

More than half of the utility workforce is now 45 years or older, a figure that far exceeds the national average and underscores the sector’s reliance on seasoned professionals. Within the next five to ten years, between one‑third and one‑half of these employees across electric, gas, and water utilities will be eligible to retire. The impact will be felt across every corner of the industry, from field technicians and engineers to IT specialists and executive leadership, affecting investor‑owned utilities, cooperatives, and municipalities alike.

At the same time, the pipeline of younger talent remains thin. Many in the next generation perceive utilities as a “boring” industry, and their tendency to change jobs more frequently than their predecessors only deepens the challenge of filling critical roles.

Primary Risks

The most pressing concern is the loss of institutional knowledge. Veteran employees carry decades of tacit expertise, ranging from historical data on specific grid systems to legacy equipment details and safety protocols, that is rarely documented. When these experts retire, that knowledge risks disappearing permanently, jeopardizing operational continuity and safety standards. Compounding this issue is a widening skills gap.

Specialized competencies in the utility sector take years to develop, and the departure of mid‑level professionals leaves a vacuum in mentorship and training. Meanwhile, the industry is under pressure to modernize. Integrating renewable energy sources, smart technologies, and advanced cybersecurity requires new skill sets in data analytics and digital infrastructure. The workforce shift makes it increasingly difficult to deploy these innovations at the pace required.

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity

Forward‑thinking utilities as Dominion Energy, Georgia Transmission Corporation and LUMA College for Technical Training will present at TechCon North America Training and Expo on an in-depth panel session on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Puerto Rico. These utilities are reframing the aging workforce challenge as a catalyst for modernization. Many are investing in knowledge transfer and succession planning, pairing seasoned experts with new hires through structured mentorship and documenting critical processes to guard against sudden departures.

The panel, moderated by Christopher Root, industry advisor with Quanta Technology, will lead contributing panelists:

Mark McVey, ET Equipment & Technology Senior Strategic Advisor at Dominion Energy

LaRhonda Julien, Inspection Performance Specialist with Georgia Transmission Corporation

Dr. Carlos Bosques-Cardona, President and CEO at LUMA College for Technical Training

Technology is pivotal. Cloud platforms, mobile GIS tools, and advanced analytics are embedding institutional knowledge into accessible systems, while augmented and virtual reality simulations accelerate training and shorten learning curves.

Recruitment strategies are also evolving. Utilities are expanding apprenticeships, reaching schools and military personnel, and offering competitive pay, flexible work, and modern benefits that resonate with younger generations. Marketing campaigns are reshaping the industry’s image, presenting utilities as dynamic and essential career paths. Partnerships with recruitment agencies, contractors, and consultants further broaden access to specialized expertise without relying solely on in‑house resources.

The Path Forward

The aging workforce crisis is not merely a challenge; it is a defining moment for the utility sector. By embracing knowledge transfer, modern technology, and innovative talent strategies, utilities can transform risk into resilience. The sector’s ability to adapt will determine whether it falters under the weight of retirements or emerges stronger, more agile to power the future.

All of these issues will be explored in depth at TechCon 2026, as mentioned above, where industry leaders will share strategies, case studies, and solutions to address workforce transitions, knowledge transfer, and modernization. Attendees will gain practical insights into how utilities are tackling the talent gap while preparing for the next generation of innovation. Continue the conversation at TechCon North America March 24-26, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. www.techcon.info.

More on TechCon

TechCon North America is coming to Puerto Rico at the direct invitation of LUMA Energy executives, who expressed a strong desire to host the conference. In collaboration with key LUMA personnel during our planning sessions, we shaped a compelling program to address their most pressing needs - needs that mirror the challenges faced by many utilities globally.

Puerto Rico stands at a pivotal moment in its energy journey. The island is confronting the realities of an aging workforce, the urgent demand for modernization, and the complexities of integrating new technologies into its grid, all within a challenging topography. By bringing TechCon to San Juan, we are not only responding to LUMA Energy’s priorities but also creating a platform where these challenges can be addressed head‑on.

Hosting TechCon in Puerto Rico ensures that training programs, subject‑matter experts, and state‑of‑the‑art equipment vendors are accessible directly to those making critical decisions about the island’s infrastructure. This convergence of knowledge, innovation, and practical solutions may empower Puerto Rico’s utility leaders to accelerate modernization, strengthen reliability, and build a more resilient energy future.