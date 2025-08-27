Building the Future of Utility Workforce and Infrastructure

When I first entered the utility industry back in 2014, I was looking for a career — not just another job. I started at ComEd in Chicago as a meter reader. It wasn’t glamorous, but it was foundational. That first step opened the door to everything that has followed: AMI deployment, electric and gas utility work, project and contract management, and now leading AMI field operations and dispatching at Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), part of the Exelon family.

Since joining BGE about three years ago, I’ve had the opportunity to build and expand teams focused on both residential metering and utility dispatching. Our teams support not only gas and electric meter operations but also coordinate dispatching for nearly three-fourths of the field and metering departments. This includes everything from high-bill testing to net metering installation.

I’ve always seen my work through the lens of long-term impact. And as our industry rapidly evolves, especially with growing customer interest in solar and net metering, I believe field teams like mine are in a unique position to help bridge operational needs with customer expectations.

Adapting to the Solar Future

Customer-owned solar is no longer a novelty — it’s a reality we’re actively adapting to. At BGE, we're committed to making sure our field operations keep pace with this transition. That means understanding not just the technology but also the policy landscape here in Maryland and at the federal level.

I see our role as part technical and part educational. Our AMI meter technicians may be installing or inspecting devices that enable net metering — but they also need to understand why it matters, how it impacts the grid, and how it affects our customers. We're actively exploring ways to introduce awareness training on net metering and distributed energy resources (DERs) for our frontline teams.

How AMI Data Supports a Smarter Grid

AMI data is one of the most powerful tools we have right now for navigating the challenges of distributed energy. Whether it’s improving load and generation forecasting, managing voltage fluctuations from solar production, or supporting better outage response, that data gives us actionable insight.

It also enhances customer engagement. Giving customers access to their usage data — including solar production — opens the door to smarter energy decisions and programs like dynamic pricing or load shifting. When AMI is done right, it doesn’t just make operations more efficient — it makes customers more informed and empowered.

What Innovation Looks Like in the Field

For me, innovation at the field level isn't just about fancy new tools — it's about solving real problems. Yes, we're using digital work management tools like S-Field and OneMD, integrating drones into vegetation management, and planning for wider use of AI and predictive analytics. But sometimes, the biggest innovations are process improvements — streamlining how work gets routed, how data is collected, or how teams collaborate across departments.

We’re also investing in virtual reality (VR) training. We've already deployed it for substation and gas construction, and now we’re planning to expand into the metering space. Imagine new hires learning to troubleshoot electric meters in a VR environment before ever stepping onto a customer’s property. That’s the future, and we’re actively building it.

Fostering a Culture of Innovation and Feedback

At BGE, we’ve been doing a lot of cross-functional work under an initiative we call “One Exelon.” It’s not a formal program for innovation, but it’s a mindset — focused on continuous improvement, process evaluation, and customer-focused problem-solving.

And we’re bringing the customer into that process more than ever before. One example: our new technician notification system. When our field team is en route, customers receive a message — just like a delivery notification from Amazon. That small change is helping us meet customers where they are, and it’s part of how we’re building trust and transparency.

Developing the Next Generation of Utility Talent

Workforce development isn’t optional — it’s a necessity. We're upskilling our current teams with VR training, customer experience simulations, and real-time feedback coaching. For new talent, we’re supporting early-career programs like our high school internship initiative and the 18-month utility training program.

One program I’m especially proud of is our Workforce Collaborative, in partnership with Civic Works. It provides job training for underemployed and second-chance adults, preparing them for real careers in the utility space. Since its launch, it has helped more than 200 participants — many of whom now work for BGE or our contractors.

We’re also inspiring the next generation through the Exelon STEM Academy, which brings high school students — especially young women — into immersive, week-long programs focused on sustainability and energy careers.

Putting People at the Center — Always

At the end of the day, I believe that utility work is about people — our employees, our customers, and our communities. Whether it’s launching a new tool in the field or building out a long-term workforce strategy, we must keep the human side of the work front and center.

I always encourage my team to stretch outside their comfort zone. Learn a new part of the business. Take ownership of their growth. The same goes for utilities in general — we need to keep growing, evolving, and listening.

Looking Ahead to T&D World Live

I’m proud to serve on the T&D World Live Advisory Board, and I’m especially looking forward to this year’s event in Phoenix, September 23–25. I’ll be moderating a session on private LTE networks and am excited about the panels covering workforce development, undergrounding, energy affordability, and innovation in utility communications.

T&D World Live is more than a conference — it’s a place to build relationships, learn from peers, and be inspired by the solutions that will carry us forward. I hope to see many of you there.

Let’s keep pushing forward — with safety, innovation, and the customer always top of mind.