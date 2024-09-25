Driving Innovation Through Diverse Perspectives

Develop Leaders.

Ameren is also developing a diverse talent across the organization that includes a variety of formal and informal mechanisms for learning and development built around Ameren’s core competencies, culture and strategy.

For example, the Leaders in Action program is just one of Ameren's many programs that exist to help develop leadership at Ameren. In 2023, participants in the Leaders in Action program worked in cross-functional teams to address three business problems (Environmental Justice Toolkit, Equity Through Nature-Based Solutions, and Terminology that Speaks to Customers) and offered recommended solutions. Eleven individuals worked together over a six-week period, culminating in an opportunity to present to Ameren’s Executive Leadership Team. The expectation is that Phase 2 of the program will continue in 2024, moving each project further toward conclusion.

As part of its ongoing efforts to build DE&I into the fabric of its culture and enhance the skills of its leaders, 84% of Ameren’s Leadership Team members (in addition to 72% of the Senior Leadership Team) have engaged in a new, exclusive DE&I learning opportunity titled “The Neuroscience of Accurate & Fair Decision Making" since 2021. The purpose of this three-hour workshop was to help leaders focus on decision making and execution from a DE&I perspective, further demonstrating Ameren’s commitment not only to its core values but also to its DE&I mission: "We drive a culture of inclusion and power the quality of life by eliminating barriers to people achieving excellence."

In November 2017, Ameren launched the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leaders Academy training program to bring together internal experiences and external learnings from Gartner to develop corporate DE&I leaders. Participants practice concepts and tools that support Ameren’s competencies and reinforce Ameren’s values to become effective leaders.

The program equips Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion advocates (Diversity Council members, Diversity Ambassadors and ERG members) with the skills and knowledge needed to deliver key messages and learnings, to build employee engagement and to collaborate with others to build an inclusive culture at Ameren. Participants practice concepts and tools that support Ameren’s competencies and reinforce Ameren’s values to become effective leaders. In 2022, training was added for all Ameren people leaders, which includes six learning sessions facilitated by Ameren’s Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

Create an Interactive Training Program.

Ameren offers an interactive training series called StoryCast to its employees to help increase comfort levels with initiating and participating in meaningful discussions related to DE&I. The training materials are designed to help individuals embrace empathy and promote equity and inclusion in the workplace.

In 2023, 88% of employees felt comfortable participating in StoryCast conversations with their work group and 84% agreed that the StoryCasts provided a valuable opportunity to connect with employees. 87% of employees also felt the content was appropriate for building inclusion within their work groups.

In 2017, Ameren also launched Discussions Across Differences, a free interactive training series, to the community and other external participants to help increase comfort levels with initiating and participating in meaningful discussions related to DE&I. The training materials are designed to help individuals embrace empathy and promote equity and inclusion in the communities. The series addresses advances diversity, equity and inclusion at Ameren and in its communities through topics such as race, courage and empathy.

Host a DE&I Leadership Summit.

In addition, Ameren designs and hosts another internal training program—a bi-annual DE&I leadership summit. It included more than 1,000 community leaders and employees to deliver best-in-class learning and engagement experiences.

Ameren and community leaders came together in October for the 2023 DE&I Leadership Summit to foster discussion that reinforces why strengthening diversity, equity and inclusion enriches every company, community and life.

Subject matter experts from the St. Louis area and across the country participated in a panel discussion where they shared best practices in diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Lex Gillette, an icon of the U.S. Paralympic movement, also shared his personal story in his keynote address about the importance of courage.

Engage with the Community.

Within its communities, Ameren strives to achieve a sustainable, equitable energy future for all, including its neighbors in historically underprivileged and underserved communities. To accomplish this, Ameren has developed methodologies to actively and consistently listen to the voices of its customers through programs such as Ameren’s Community Convening, Community Voices Advisory Board (CVAB) and Community Voices workshops.

The Metro St. Louis CVAB was formally established in 2022 to create dialogue and engagement with community leaders around Ameren’s strategic priorities, relevant utility topics and community issues. Focusing on workforce readiness and accessibility, the 23-member board celebrated its one-year anniversary in June 2023. Subsequently, leveraging many of the learnings from its predecessor, the Jefferson City, Missouri, CVAB was launched in November 2023 at Lincoln University. The Jefferson City CVAB expects to identify its strategic priorities throughout 2024.

In 2023, the CVAB hosted a Community Convening to connect community partners with Ameren coworkers, products and other opportunities; educate partners on Ameren’s philanthropic purpose, priorities, programs and processes; broadly educate participants about corporate priorities; and provide opportunities for community partners to collaborate with each other. More than 65 organizations from 30 nonprofits from the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, Columbia, Missouri, and Southeast Missouri attended, and more than 20 Ameren employees actively participated and volunteered at the event.

Encourage Volunteering.

Ameren's DE&I Department, led by one of the ERGs, launched the ConvERGing: Learning and Action in 2020. The enhanced training program offers employees the opportunity to devote time to service and learning.

Through the ConvERGing: Learning and Action Program, Ameren’s ERGs partnered with Corporate Philanthropy to select and fund organizations throughout Ameren's service territory, in Missouri and Illinois, with grants that aligned with the seven ERGs' missions.

The ERGs partnered with the selected organizations for learning and/or volunteerism opportunities that engaged more than 1,600 employees in 2023. Along with community engagement through ConvERGing: Learning and Action, Ameren’s ERGs engaged with more than 40 other local organizations and businesses through fundraisers, volunteerism, learning opportunities, speakers, etc.

Launch Employee Resource Groups.

Ameren’s ERGs provide a forum for discussion and exploration of cultural differences, an avenue to help welcome new employees; opportunities to develop professional skills, expand networks, participate in community outreach and assist Ameren in reaching business goals. ERGs also provide good growth and development opportunities for leaders.

Each ERG is supported by leaders at all levels, serving as executive sponsors and business advisors. The business advisors (members of the Executive Leadership Team) play a crucial role in providing coaching, support and advocacy at the leadership level and help align ERG goals with company objectives, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. The executive sponsors (directors and senior directors) offer day-to-day strategic advice, guidance and insights to help the ERG navigate challenges and contribute effectively to the ERG’s success.

The percentage of employee membership in ERGs for 2023 was 15.5%. ERGs held strategic planning meetings to identify strategies for driving ERG membership toward best-in-class participation which is 25% of the workforce.

In 2023, ERGs focused more intentionally on increasing overall engagement within their membership. Ameren saw a 42% increase in employees participating in learning activities and 100% increase of the total number of employee hours spent in learning activities. This included 14% increase in the number of volunteer hours incurred by employees. The ERGs host hybrid (combined in-person and virtual) meetings to allow coworkers from across Missouri and Illinois the opportunity to attend learning and engagement sessions. Adding the hybrid format increased overall participation.

The utility also launched a formal ERG leader development program for more than 25 ERG leaders currently serving on leadership teams in 2023. These leaders engaged in year-long programming that included four learning sessions focused on personal/professional development and eight in-person opportunities that offered networking with internal and external leaders.

Work with Diverse Suppliers.

Ameren’s sourcing process is designed to ensure that minority certified businesses have equal access to and are among those considered for partnership with Ameren. In 2023, Ameren invested $1.2 billion with women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, disabled veteran-owned and LGBTQ-owned enterprises. The Supplier Diversity partnership underscores the vital role diverse suppliers play in our region’s economic success and contributes to the Community Enhancement pillar of Ameren’s strategy.

“When we nurture these partnerships, we improve the quality of work, create more opportunities for innovation and reduce costs all while ensuring the resiliency our business needs to serve our customers,” Smith says.

Editor’s Note: To learn more about Ameren's DE&I strategy across its organization, employees, and communities, check out the utility’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Impact Report. The report is a sampling of the successes experienced over a period of consistent and sustainable DE&I best practices and is meant to be shared with organizations for use in strengthening or building DE&I programs. Also, look for Part 3 of this series in the January 2025 Electric Utility Operations section, about ComEd’s drive to equip its female lineworkers with proper-fitting fall protection, and other DE&I initiatives.