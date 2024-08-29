Toward a 24/7 Carbon-Free Energy Future: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

As the global transition towards a sustainable energy future gains momentum, the focus on securing carbon-free energy sources around the clock is intensifying. Industrial players, such as data centers and hydrogen producers, are leading this shift, propelled by legislative mandates and advancements in technology. Electric utilities are also integrating this goal into their resource planning processes.

Introducing the Loss of Green Hours (LoGH) Metric

To help stakeholders balance decarbonization goals with the need for a reliable and economically viable energy mix, we propose a new metric: Loss of Green Hours (LoGH). LoGH measures the portion of hours that must be met by carbon-emitting resources, offering a clear benchmark for evaluating progress toward 24/7 CFE. Our analysis shows that lower LoGH targets necessitate a resource mix with higher installed capacity and may require the integration of emerging carbon-free technologies.

Modeling for a Carbon-Free Grid: Challenges and Solutions

I dentify ing the least-cost resource mix for systems with high renewable capacities and flat load shapes presents significant challenges . Traditional approaches, such as planning reserve margins and effective load carrying capabilities, are less effective in these scenarios. Moreover, our research highlights that portfolios based on a single weather year can vary widely, depending on the chosen year (see Figure 1) . To address these issues , we adopt ed a n optimization model that considers multiple weather years , incorporating uncertainty into the decision - making process.

This approach enables the identification of resource mixes capable of meeting decarbonization targets under varying weather conditions.