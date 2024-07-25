Beehler has over 40 years of electric T&D experience at Tucson Electric Power, Hawaiian Electric Company and Burns & McDonnell. He is educated as a civil/structural engineer at the University of Arizona and is a registered professional engineer in eight states. He currently is the founding member and Chief Opportunity Officer of Mike Beehler & Associates, LLC and serves as the National Spokesperson for the Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative. Mike is a Fellow in ASCE and a Member of CIGRE and IEEE.

Beehler’s entry into the utility industry began at Tucson Electric, where he credits his former boss for helping him to gain experience, confidence and knowledge.

“My wife and college sweetheart got her dream job as a microbiologist with a division of American Hospital in Tucson, and I had a job offer from the local utility, Tucson Electric Power, as a transmission engineer,” he said. “I had a great boss and experience and continued to learn and grow with emerging trends in the industry at Hawaiian Electric Company, Burns & McDonnell and now as Mike Beehler & Associates, LLC.”

From Beehler’s perspective, a major issue in the industry that needs to be addressed is the cost and distribution of clean power.

“We must be resolute to maintain the affordable cost of electricity across the spectrum of customers,” he said. “Without compromising safety, reliability, and resiliency we need to deliver affordable, clean power for all. Electricity powers many other types of critical infrastructure that drive our economy and society in general. We are the foundation.”

Beehler encourages folks to attend the super session at T&D World Live, “We have a great session on the Real Zero Grid. Any time I learn of a new industry term or concept, I study it. Come learn our thoughts about real zero from thought leaders at FPL, DTE and the EIM of CAISO.”

Delivering the Real Zero Grid