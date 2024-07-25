NextEra CEO on Possible IRA Credits Turmoil: ‘We Feel Good About Where Things Stand’

Think major changes will come to the energy elements of the Inflation Reduction Act after this fall’s election? NextEra Energy Inc. Chairman, President and CEO John Ketchum doesn’t.

Speaking to analysts after Florida-based NextEra reported second-quarter earnings, Ketchum said he and his team expect the renewable-energy components of the landmark IRA law to endure the political turmoil that might happen before and after Election Day. In a lengthy comment, Ketchum pointed both to political practicality—many Republican lawmakers who opposed the IRA are coming around to the impact of its tax credits supporting projects in their communities—and the U.S. economy’s need for much more renewable energy as it electrifies and absorbs reshoring investments.

On top of that, the man who has led NextEra since March 2022 said, the IRA tax credits are helping fund new generation projects that are helping lower utility customers’ bills.

“Why would you cut credits that are creating jobs, create a much-needed property tax base in rural America, that flow to customers that result in lower power prices, that attract new investments and that provide much needed faster deploy resource at a time when demand is accelerated?” Roberts summed up. “It just wouldn’t make sense. For all these reasons, we expect the credits to remain in place—the wind, the solar, the battery storage. All in all, while we would expect the heated rhetoric through the fall campaign, we feel good about where things stand.”

Ketchum’s comments came after NextEra Energy Resources, the company’s renewables group, put up a strong second quarter: The division grew its project backlog by about 3 GW—nearly half of it solar—to nearly 23 GW while putting into service about 1.6 GW of projects. Adjusted net income for the business came in at $865 million during the quarter, an 11% increase from a year earlier.