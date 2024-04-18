Idaho Power and PGE Propose To Join Extended Day-Ahead Market

Idaho Power and Portland General Electric (PGE) proposed to pursue participation in the California Independent System Operator’s Extended Day-Ahead Market (EDAM).

Idaho Power informed that it is considering the ISO’s Extended Day Ahead Market (EDAM) as its preferred day-ahead market option. There are five entities indicating a preference to participate in the expanded western market.

“Their participation will allow for improved optimization and coordination of critical components of the Western electricity network, helping to bridge the Pacific Northwest with the Rocky Mountain and Desert Southwest regions,” said ISO President and CEO, Elliot Mainzer.

Idaho Power’s more than 4,800 miles of existing high-voltage transmission lines, combined with other large-scale transmission projects under construction, will together improve the success of EDAM to deliver on the reliability and economic benefits arising from unlocking resource diversity across the broad footprint of the Western grid.

PGE identified the EDAM as a beneficial tool for its customers, building on the success of the real-time Western Energy Imbalance Market.

The ISO will be filing the EDAM Access Charge (or Transmission Revenue Recovery mechanism) design with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to provide further details on an important part of the market design to help market participants mitigate uncertainty and align the EDAM transmission access charges with those benefiting from the EDAM.