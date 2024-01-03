Former EEI President Joins Anterix Board of Directors

Thomas R. Kuhn has joined the Anterix Board of Directors as its vice chairman after more than 30 years as president and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute.
Before joining EEI, Kuhn was president of the American Nuclear Energy Council, and headed the energy section of the investment banking firm, Alex Brown and Sons. Prior to that, he was White House Liaison Officer to the Secretary of the Navy.
Kuhn previously served on the Secretary of Energy's advisory board and the board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He also has served on the boards of the Alliance to Save Energy, the United States Energy Association, and the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Committee of 100 of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Society of Association Executives, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Kuhn holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from Yale University and served as a Naval Officer following his graduation. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.