Former EEI President Joins Anterix Board of Directors

"For all the challenges and opportunities we are facing as a sector — wildfires, decarbonization, distributed energy, cybersecurity and much more — we need a collective industry communications platform solution," Kuhn said. "The Anterix team and their commitment to the utility sector gives us the path toward that collective solution. With our first six customers in 15 states, a growing pipeline of utilities pursuing private wireless broadband , and our 100+ vendor community, the benefits that we can realize together across the sector through scale, scope, and mutual assistance will be transformational."

Before joining EEI, Kuhn was president of the American Nuclear Energy Council, and headed the energy section of the investment banking firm, Alex Brown and Sons. Prior to that, he was White House Liaison Officer to the Secretary of the Navy.

Kuhn previously served on the Secretary of Energy's advisory board and the board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He also has served on the boards of the Alliance to Save Energy, the United States Energy Association, and the U.S. Navy Memorial Foundation. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Committee of 100 of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Society of Association Executives, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Kuhn holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from Yale University and served as a Naval Officer following his graduation. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.