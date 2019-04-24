AEP Signs 5-Year Contract with POWER Engineers

American Electric Power has signed a multimillion-dollar five-year agreement with POWER Engineers Inc., a global engineering and environmental consulting firm.

POWER has worked with AEP since 2005, completing projects such as a recent portfolio of regional electric reliability projects in West Virginia, the energized reconductor of two 345 kV transmission lines in South Texas and the modernization of the fiber optic communications network. POWER has and will continue to help AEP increase its grid resilience and incorporate the latest technology to better serve its customers.

“AEP is one of the most advanced engineering and technical firms in the country,” said Holger Peller, executive vice president for POWER’s Power Delivery division. “We want to work on great projects, AEP wants to accomplish great projects, so it’s a natural partnership. Our goals are aligned for mutual success.”

The scope of the master services agreement includes transmission, substation, environmental, visualization and studies services. Peller said POWER’s inclusion of environmental permitting and other services within the proposal helped the firm stand out from the crowd of other applicants.

POWER is one of several firms to receive such a contract this year, which Peller attributed to POWER’s reputation for providing consistently high-quality work on hundreds of projects—a huge accomplishment for any engineering firm.