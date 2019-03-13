ACEEE: Trump Budget Could Cut Funds for Clean Energy

The Trump administration’s 2020 budget request proposes a drastic 86% cut in new funding for the Department of Energy’s office that handles popular and cost-saving energy efficiency programs. It would also seek to fund the popular ENERGY STAR program entirely from user fees.

The administration proposes $343 million in new funding for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy — an 86% cut from the prior year’s actual funding of $2.4 billion. The office runs many programs that could be severely impacted. As usual, additional funding from previous years would be carried over.

While the Department of Energy has not yet released detailed numbers, the Environmental Protection Agency would eliminate the SmartWay program, Combined Heat and Power Partnership, and other voluntary programs, as well as seek to make ENERGY STAR self-funding and cut funding for its vehicle emissions program.

“This proposal, if enacted, would cause Americans’ energy costs to rise, while killing jobs around the country,” said Steve Nadel, executive director of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). “Energy efficiency directly supports 2.3 million US jobs and indirectly, many more. In addition to putting these jobs at risk, these cuts run counter to the administration’s own goals of promoting economic growth and reducing wasteful spending. We hope Congress will stand up for business owners, workers and consumers by blocking the proposed 2020 budget cuts.”

The ACEEE acts as a catalyst to advance energy efficiency policies, programs, technologies, investments, and behaviors.

The ACEEE’s Federal Energy Efficiency Program Fact Sheet estimates the impacts of seven programs: